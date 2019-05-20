



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A section of State Road 836/Dolphin Expressway will be closed to traffic Monday and Tuesday nights for overhead sign structure installation.

The closure of all eastbound lanes, between NW 87th Avenue and NW 57th Avenue, will take place from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Drivers who want to continue eastbound on can stay right on eastbound SR 836 just after the NW 97th Avenue

bridge and then take the exit to NW 87th Avenue/NW 72nd Avenue/SR 826 on the right. Stay left to access exit ramp to NW 72nd Avenue/SR 826. Take the exit to southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway on right. Take the exit to W Flagler Street on right. Turn left onto W Flagler Street and then turn left at NW 57th Avenue. Now just take the entrance to eastbound SR 836 on right.

Drivers who want to get on eastbound SR 836 from northbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can take the exit to NW 72nd Avenue on right. Turn right onto NW 72nd Avenue and then take a left at W Flagler Street. At NW 57th Avenue take a left and then just head to SR 36 and take the eastbound entrance on the right.

Drivers who want to ger eastbound SR 836 from southbound SR 826/Palmetto Expressway can take the exit to W Flagler Street on right. Take a left on W Flagler Street and go to NW 57th Avenue and take another left. Go to SR 836 and take the eastbound entrance on the right.