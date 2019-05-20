MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police have released bodycam video of a Blanche Ely High School student being taken down at the school cafeteria back in February of this year resulting in injuries to the student.

The incident took place inside the Pompano Beach school on February 21st at around 4:30 p.m.

The first redacted video shows as a student as he is being led away from the cafeteria by a resource officer.

The student is then heard repeatedly saying, “Let me go, I am straight, bro.” At this point, the teen is seen moving his hands around and when the resource officer grabs his right hand, the teen frees himself and that is when he is taken down to the floor.

TEEN TAKEDOWN AT BLANCHE ELY:

The actual takedown was not captured by the officer’s body cam. All we see is the back of the black sweater worn by the student and then you hear the reaction from those in the cafeteria.

The second video shows the student face down and a small puddle of blood next to him on the cafeteria floor.

At this point, the student is in handcuffs and being led through the halls of the school until finally arriving at the principal’s office.

The student is then seen receiving first aid from a school nurse, while awaiting for rescue to arrive.

The video ends with the arrival of other deputies.

The school is located in the 1200 block of NW 6th Avenue.