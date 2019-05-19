Filed Under:Bus Driver Stabbed, Fatal Stabbing, Florida News, Local TV, Tampa Bay News

TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — A seemingly random stabbing has left a man dead and another behind bars.

Police say a Tampa city bus driver was fatally stabbed by a passenger.

Police spokesman Steve Hegarty tells news outlets that the suspect stabbed the male driver Saturday afternoon and then ran away. The driver died from his injuries.

Officers say they approached someone fitting the suspect’s description, but the man fled. He was eventually apprehended on the side of a highway and charged with resisting arrest.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the suspect or the victim.

Investigators said there is no clear motive for the stabbing.

