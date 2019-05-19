Comments (2)
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The mother of Trayvon Martin says she is running for Miami-Dade County Commissioner.
Sybrina Fulton will launch her campaign for the District 1 seat on Monday afternoon.
Fulton co-founded the Miami Gardens-based Trayvon Martin Foundation following her son’s deadly encounter with George Zimmerman back in 2012.
Fulton says since her son’s death, she has advocated to make South Florida communities safer.
Some of the other issues she wants to take on include affordable living and wages.