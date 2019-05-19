Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Major closures are coming to the Florida Turnpike this week.
There will be a full closure of the Turnpike between Southwest 40th Street/Bird Road and Southwest 88th Stree/Kendall Drive during the overnight hours of this Monday, possibly through Wednesday.
The northbound lanes will be closed from 10:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Monday, May 20th to allow crews to install sign structures.
If necessary, that work will continue on Tuesday and Wednesday in order to complete the work.
Southbound lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 21st and if necessary, Wednesday May 22nd.
Motorists are encouraged to follow signage for detour routes.