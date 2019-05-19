Filed Under:Focus On South Florida, Local TV, Miami News, Stonewall Pride Wilton Manors, Stonewall Riots, Wilton Manors

The 20th anniversary of the “Stonewall Pride Wilton Manors” festival is coming up, which coincides with the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots themselves.

The riots are widely considered to have been the biggest factor to precipitate the Gay Rights movement.

We take a closer look at the huge strides that movement has made, as well as focus on the upcoming local celebration.

Guest: Tom Green/Vice Mayor of Wilton Manors

Richard Gray/Senior VP, Greater Fort Lauderdale Convention & Visitors Bureau

