AVENTURA (CBSMiami) — When two star athletes get together on and off the court, magic happens. That is what Dwyane Wade and Udonis Haslem are banking on at their new restaurant, 800 Degrees Woodfired Kitchen in Aventura.

Both men are foodies and both know what they like. The two joined forces with this west-coast based concept founded by Executive Chef Anthony Carron.

The modern American eatery is about the art of cooking with wood fire set at 800 degrees, where each hot item is infused with just the right amount of smokiness.

The menu includes made from scratch dough pizza, fresh produce, rotisserie chicken, meats, salads, bowls, veggies and more.

“We definitely want you to enjoy your food but also want to be health conscious in today’s society so in the kitchen, we have the wood fire stove that’s healthy from the jump,” said Haslem.

One of those items is Tartufo Pizza.

Lisa Petrillo is in the kitchen with Chef Eddie and Udonis Haslem for today’s Digital Bite:

TARTUFO PIZZA:

Raw pizza dough — rolled out flat:

Add: