



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane season officially begins in just over two weeks but that does not mean we can’t get a little activity going early.

Last year we had subtropical storm Alberto develop on May 25th and track north through the Gulf of Mexico before impacting the Florida Panhandle.

Nothing like that in the current forecast but there is an area of low pressure that may develop south of Bermuda over the weekend.

The National Hurricane Center is issuing special tropical weather outlooks of this and currently has a low chance of development over the next three to five5 days.

The storm, if it does develop, may intensify into a tropical or sub-tropical system south or southwest of Bermuda and then begin to move north to northwest. With a low chance of development and that general movement, it means there will be little to no impacts to land here along the East Coast.

Still, it remains possible that by the end of the weekend or early next week there is a small chance that subtropical or even tropical storm Andrea may form and be the first storm of the 2019 hurricane season.

The National Hurricane Center will continue to issue special tropical weather outlooks as needed and you will find complete coverage here at CBSMiami.com.

The forecast here in South Florida will remain the same whether it develops or not this weekend. Lots of sun with a nice breeze and a few passing showers. A great opportunity to make sure your hurricane plans are in place for the upcoming season.