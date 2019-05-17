



PALM BEACH GARDENS (CBSMiami/AP) — An MS-13 gang member was killed after he shot a deputy in the face during a confrontation, according to the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office.

At a media briefing late Thursday, Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the deputy underwent surgery and is expected to be okay.

Thursday was the deputy’s 29th birthday.

The shooting happened near PGA Boulevard and Military Trail around 8 p.m. after a drug deal went south.

The deputy was an undercover narcotics agent working with the DEA and the FBI.

Bradshaw said the deputy and other agents met the suspect in a parking lot close to Turnberry Apartments where the suspect lives in order to conduct a drug deal, according to WPEC.

However, the agents identified themselves when they pulled up to the vehicle, Bradshaw said.

When the undercover deputy walked up to the driver’s side of the car, the suspect shot him two to three times, causing a bullet to be lodged in the deputy’s cheek. The suspect was then shot and killed in his car.

The Florida Department of Law Enforce is investigating the shooting.