MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Nearly two dozen people in Hialeah were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex Friday. It’s located along West 60th Street near the 826 Palmetto Expressway.

Neighbors gave us cell phone video showing thick black smoke billowing from several apartment units. Hialeah firefighters said eight units were damaged. Out of those, firefighters said 5 are considered a total loss.

“Our apartment did not get extremely damaged, which is the good thing about this,” a neighbor said.

It was not an easy battle for firefighters. Chopper 4 was overhead to view smoke billowing from the roof. Crews were also seen dousing the fire with a hose while on top of the building.

“It looks like it started in the backyard of either the house or the first floor of the apartments,” Hialeah District Chief David Rodriguez said.

There is a row of homes next to the complex. Flames didn’t touch them but firefighters said two homes have water damage.

Firefighters said one person was taken to the hospital for a minor injury. Crews also rescued an American Bulldog from an apartment. The department explorers helped reunite the dog with its owner.

“It fills my heart because I know that the owners wanted the dog to be alive,” Andres Mendez said.

The Red Cross has been called in to help those who are displaced.

An official cause is under investigation.

