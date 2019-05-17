



PARKLAND (CBSMiami) – The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School yearbook is going to the dogs, the therapy dogs that is.

We’ve included these cuties in the yearbook 🐾🐾 pic.twitter.com/CZScvAhjCN — Aerie Yearbook (@AerieYearbook) May 3, 2019

Fourteen therapy dogs who have been on campus helping students recover from the tragic school shooting that left 17 students and faculty dead in Feb. 2018, have their own yearbook page.

The Aerie Yearbook Twitter account, which is the official account for the school yearbook, tweeted pictures of the page.

Each dog is featured in its own picture and there’s even one high fashion pooch, Chief McAlpin, sporting a bow tie.

“Therapy dogs have played a big part in the healing at Marjory Stoneman (sic) Douglas High in Parkland this past year, so it’s fitting each one got a listing in the (yearbook),” wrote Scott Travis, a reporter at the Sun Sentinel who covers Broward County schools.

The idea to include the therapy dogs in the yearbook came from adviser Sarah Lerner.

The yearbook, titled “It All Depends…” was distributed to students last week.