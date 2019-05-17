MIAMI (CBSMiami) – One man was injured in a police-involved shooting in northwest Miami-Dade.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the area at 127th Street and NW 19th Avenue.

“There was an off-duty city of Miami police officer that was dropping off a female at 12745 NW 19th Avenue. As she approached the door a male answered. She was involved in a verbal altercation with him. That male then approached the officer’s vehicle and has another verbal altercation with the officer and at that point that’s when shots were fired,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Argemis Colome.

The officer and the woman then drove off and notified police of the shooting.

The injured man was taken to Jackson Memorial’s Ryder Trauma Center where he was listed in critical but stable condition.