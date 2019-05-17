



MIAMI (CBSMiami)- Every Friday, in partnership with the Florida Panthers, we put the spotlight on a hero among us.

Men or women who have gone beyond the call of duty for our country.

Today, we’re meeting retired U.S. Air Force, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War Veteran, Staff Sgt. Romeo Simpson.

Before joining the Air Force, Staff Sgt. Simpson was drafted to the U.S. Army in 1943 during World War II.

Staff Sgt. Simpson was sent overseas and while there he said most African Americans were part of the workforce building bridges for tanks, but he said he was committed and stayed until Germany surrendered.

“I felt all as one, in one respect and by being African American we weren’t treated as we should have been. I thank God for being as old as I am now and get the recognition that not only I, but every veteran should have gotten 50 or 60 years ago. I was part of the victory,” said Staff Sgt. Simpson.

Staff Sgt. Simpson then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and fought in the Korean and Vietnam War.

He was honored at a Florida Panthers game.

With his family by his side, he proudly stood and thanked the crowd for this well-deserved recognition as they honored this hero among us who served in the military for over 20 years.

On behalf of the Florida Panthers and CBS4, we would like to say thank you retired U.S. Air Force, World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veteran, Staff Sgt. Romeo Simpson, for your service and dedication to our country.