



LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) – Surveillance cameras captured four heavily-armed men robbing a man in front of a Lauderdale Lakes liquor store on Sunday.

Broward County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance footage of the incident on Friday, in hopes that the public will aid their investigation.

Security cameras near J & L Liquors in the 3800 block of NW 19 St captured a white Volvo parked and waiting for a customer to leave the store. When the customer exits, three men jump out of the car with handguns and rifles.

The customer is swarmed by the men as they begin to steal his valuables.

Then, another armed robber comes out of the vehicle and appears to steal something from the victims car, parked right next to the Volvo.

The three armed men are seen struggling to hold on to their guns and personal items. At one point, they have a hard time picking up a rifle they placed on the floor.

As the three armed robbers get back into the Volvo, the fourth robber walks up to the victim and forces him to empty his pockets.

The victim is seen giving up his cash.

BSO said the victim left the scene before their deputies arrived.

Authorities are asking anyone with any information to contact BSO Robbery Detective Armando Enrique at 954-321-4233 or if you wish to remain anonymous, contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).