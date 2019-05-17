Filed Under:Florida News, Local TV, Miami News, Politics, Texting While Driving

SARASOTA (CBSMiami/AP) — Don’t text and drive in the state of Florida or risk paying a fine.  Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a new law Friday which makes texting while driving a primary traffic offense.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signs tough new texting while driving law in Sarasota on May 17, 2019. (CBS4)

DeSantis signed the bill Friday in Sarasota.

Under current law, officers can only cite drivers for texting if they are pulled over for another violation. The new law allows officers to stop motorists simply for texting alone.

A first offense is punishable by a $30 fine, with a second costing $60. Court costs and fees also would apply.

The law takes effect July 1, but only warnings will be given until January, when officers can begin writing citations.

The texting ban does not apply to a driver using a navigation device or system or to a driver whose vehicle is stationary.

