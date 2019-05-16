WATCH LIVEPresident Trump Delivers Remarks On Immigration
Filed Under:Biscayne Boulevard, City of Miami, Local TV, Miami News, Seven Seas Motel, Stabbing

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police is investigating the stabbing of a woman at a motel on Biscayne Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

They said a woman had been stabbed multiple times and a suspect had been taken into custody.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police cruisers and at least one rescue unit outside the Seven Seas Motel, located in the 5900 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

The woman was being treated at the scene before being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The extent of her injuries is currently unknown.

Authorities do not have a motive for the stabbing at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s