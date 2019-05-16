MIAMI (CBSMiami) – City of Miami police is investigating the stabbing of a woman at a motel on Biscayne Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

They said a woman had been stabbed multiple times and a suspect had been taken into custody.

Images from Chopper 4 showed several police cruisers and at least one rescue unit outside the Seven Seas Motel, located in the 5900 block of Biscayne Boulevard.

The woman was being treated at the scene before being transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The extent of her injuries is currently unknown.

Authorities do not have a motive for the stabbing at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.