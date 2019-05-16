



— Not in the mood to make small talk with your Uber driver? You can now request that. Uber announced several new features for Uber Black and Uber Black SUV riders Wednesday, including “Quiet Mode.”

“Uber Black and Uber Black SUV riders told us they wanted high-quality service and premium comfort,” officials stated. “Whether it’s heading to that important meeting, or arriving in style for date night, we’re offering an increasing number of ways for riders to personalize their experiences.”

The new features include:

Quiet Mode : if you need to respond to emails or are in the mood for a nap, make your trip a quieter one with just one tap. If you’re in the mood to chat, that’s an option too.

: if you need to respond to emails or are in the mood for a nap, make your trip a quieter one with just one tap. If you’re in the mood to chat, that’s an option too. Help with Luggage : let your driver know an extra pair of hands is needed for your luggage.

: let your driver know an extra pair of hands is needed for your luggage. Temperature Control : communicate your optimal temperature before entering a vehicle.

: communicate your optimal temperature before entering a vehicle. Extended Pickup Period : riders will have a little extra time to get to the car when unexpected delays pop up.

: riders will have a little extra time to get to the car when unexpected delays pop up. Premium Support: access premium phone support with live agents if you need something to be made right.

access premium phone support with live agents if you need something to be made right. Professionalism: ride with confidence knowing that your professional, commercially-licensed driver is at the top of his or her game.

ride with confidence knowing that your professional, commercially-licensed driver is at the top of his or her game. Consistent Vehicle Quality: expect the same kinds of rides, every time, with consistent vehicle model, makes, interiors, and exteriors.

“With these new features and more to come, we’re excited to ensure that our riders can arrive relaxed and refreshed, wherever they’re headed,” Uber officials stated.

Premium feature preferences including Quiet Mode, help with luggage, temperature control, extended pickup periods. Premium support will be available to 100% of US Uber Black and Uber Black SUV riders on May 15.

The new driver and vehicle requirements are currently present in Denver, as well as Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Eastern Shore, Houston, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, New Jersey, New Orleans, New York City, Orange County, Palm Springs, Philadelphia, Phoenix, The Rockies, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, Santa Barbara, Seattle, St. Louis, Toronto, Ventura, and Washington DC.