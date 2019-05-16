FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Bad news for Broward.

County officials say they’ve been informed by the Trump administration that they will be sending hundreds of immigrants to Broward on a weekly basis to help alleviate the problems at the US/Mexico border.

Currently, the county has no designated shelters where they can be housed or the funding to feed them.

“If the President will not provide us with financial assistance to house and feed these people, he will be creating a homeless encampment,” said Broward Mayor Mark Bogen.

Mayor Bogen said the sudden influx will further strain the county’s social services and will cause further harm to immigrants who will be left here with no money, housing or basic knowledge of the area.

“This is irresponsible policy. To bring hundreds of people here every week without providing the necessary resources to house and feed them is inhumane. Although our Commission has not had the chance to address this issue, in my opinion, the people that we can’t find shelter for and will become homeless, I would suggest, that we bring them to the Trump hotels and ask the President to open his heart and home as well,” said Bogen.

The county plans to reach out to charities, non-profits, and businesses for help.

Broward County is not a sanctuary city and the Florida Senate recently passed a controversial bill banning such cities in the state. President Trump has threatened to send people who illegally cross the border to communities that are considered immigrant friendly.