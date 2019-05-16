



The Big Bang Theory will air its series finale at 8:00 PM ET/PT, only on CBS. Television’s #1 comedy will hang up their lab coats after 12 seasons and over 270 episodes.

The show has been an integral part of pop-culture since its debut episode back in 2007 and still resonates with audiences across the globe today in 2019. Check out the video above to hear from the show’s cast as well as super fans/guest stars Kevin Smith and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Be sure to tune in tonight at 8:00 PM ET/PT for The Big Bang Theory‘s final chapter and stay locked in for a behind-the-scenes special with the cast and crew immediately after, only on CBS.