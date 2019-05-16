MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Pembroke Pines Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a couple they say shoplifted nearly $50,000 worth of merchandise from a Sears store.
Police said it happened on March 9 of this year, at about 5:45 p.m., at the Sears on the 12000 block of Pines Boulevard.
Store surveillance cameras captured a man and a woman covering a jewelry display case with clothes in order to conceal their efforts to pry open the display case, authorities said.
The couple then proceeded to remove ten rings from the case, valued at over $46,000, according to police.
The man is described by police as approximately 5’11” in height, medium build, with a black beard. Video shows him wearing a white shirt, blue pants, and a brown wide-brimmed hat.
The woman is described as 5’6” in height, medium build, with long orange hair. Video shows her wearing a white Gucci shirt and orange pants.
Anyone with information regarding these two suspects is urged to contact the Pembroke Pines police at 954-431-2200 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-
TIPS.