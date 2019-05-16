MIAMI (CBSMIAMI) — The Rolling Stones are getting ready to hit the road again after postponing their North American tour because Mick Jagger underwent heart surgery and they’ve rescheduled their show in Miami for August 31 at Hard Rock Stadium.

The No Filter tour will kick off in Chicago with two shows on June 21 and 25, then head for Ontario on June 29 followed by dates in Washington DC, Foxboro, East Rutherford, Philadelphia, Houston, Jacksonville, a new show in New Orleans, Denver, Seattle, Santa Clara, Pasadena, Glendale and rounding up in Miami.

Tickets sold for the original dates will be honored, but those who can’t attend can get refunds by accessing their Ticketmaster accounts. For transferred tickets, the refund will go to the fan who originally bought the tickets, once they have been transferred back.

The group says in a statement the concerts will feature classic hits such as “Sympathy For The Devil” and “Paint It Black.”

The No Filter Tour was slated to start April 20 in Miami.

Here’s the entire schedule:

JUNE 2019

21 – Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL

25 – Soldier Field CHICAGO, IL

29 – Burl’s Creek ONTARIO, CANADA

JULY 2019

03 – FedExField WASHINGTON, DC

07 – Gillette Stadium FOXBORO, MA

14 – Mercedes-Benz Superdome NEW ORLEANS, LA**

19 – TIAA Bank Field JACKSONVILLE, FL

23 – Lincoln Financial Field PHILADELPHIA, PA

27 – NRG Stadium HOUSTON, TX

AUGUST 2019

01 – MetLife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (original date was Jun 13)

05 – MetLife Stadium EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ (original date was Jun 17)

10 – Broncos Stadium at Mile High DENVER, CO

14 – CenturyLink Field SEATTLE, WA

18 – Levi’s® Stadium SANTA CLARA, CA

22 – The Rose Bowl PASADENA, CA

26 – State Farm Stadium GLENDALE, AZ

31 – Hard Rock Stadium MIAMI, FL