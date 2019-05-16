



MIAMI (Hoodline)- Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in Miami if you’ve got $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

1900 N. Bayshore Drive

Here’s this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo situated at 1900 N. Bayshore Drive. It’s listed for $1,800/month for its 838 square feet of space.

The building offers assigned parking, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the condo, there is air conditioning, in-unit laundry and a balcony. Pets are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker’s fee equal to one month’s rent.

According to Walk Score, this location is a “walker’s paradise,” is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

350 N.E. 24th St., #713

Next, check out this 679-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that’s located at 350 N.E. 24th St., #713. It’s listed for $1,800/month.

In the furnished unit, you’ll get a mix of hardwood and carpeted floors, along with in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

700 N.E. 63rd St.

Located at 700 N.E. 63rd St., here’s a 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s listed for $1,800/month.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pets are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2280 S.W. 32nd Ave. (Coral Way)

Next, there’s this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 2280 S.W. 32nd Ave. It’s listed for $1,800/month for its 763 square feet of space.

The building boasts assigned parking. In the unit, there is in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn’t allow cats or dogs. There’s no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

