MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The City of Fort Lauderdale is issuing a precautionary boil water notice for an area within the city.

The notice was issued so that crews could complete emergency repairs to a 6” water main in the 2700 block of NE 32nd Avenue.

City officials say the notice will remain in effect until bacteriological surveys show that water is safe to drink.

Residents should boil water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes.

Anyone with questions about the order is invited to visit the City of Fort Lauderdale website or contact the City’s 24-Hour Neighbor Call Center at 954-828-8000.

