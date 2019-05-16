



— A Florida man was arrested after slapping his sleeping girlfriend in the face with a cheeseburger and then kicking her downstairs, authorities said.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook that “Kyle Jamison Jones wanted it his way. When he didn’t get it, things between him and his girlfriend escalated.” The Facebook post was later deleted.

Deputies said Jones bopped his girlfriend in the face with a cheeseburger while she slept on May 4. Once she woke up, she said he continued to hit her with the cheeseburger, pull her hair and kick her down the stairs, CBS affiliate WPEC reported.

“When deputies arrived, the victim was visibly upset and covered with particles of the food item,” police said. “Jones admitted only to a verbal dispute, but refused to say anything about becoming physical with the victim.”

Jones was charged with battery and booked into the Martin County Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.