DEERFIELD BEACH (CBSMiami) – A Pizza Hut delivery driver was shot on the job in what is thought to be a robbery attempt.

It happened Wednesday night in the area of 500 NW 41st Street.

The driver’s mother, Joanne Orcutt, said her 40-year-old son David showed up with a pizza and was then shot three times in the leg.

“He could have died, it could have been a fatal wound, I’m very thankful that it wasn’t. The Lord had his hand on him and protected him,” she said.

Orcutt’s son was taken to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach, his injuries are not life-threatening. She said he was just trying to make a living to support his eight-year-old daughter.

“Some people told him to give them the pizza box and I’ve just heard that he walked away from them and they just shot him,” said Orcutte.

A security guard told CBS4 it was a robbery attempt.

“They set him up to rob him, like three or four teenagers,” he said.

The security guard said surveillance video shows the teens standing around waiting for the driver to arrive.

“They robbed him, they didn’t get no money, they didn’t get the pizza, nothing,” he said.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS (8477).