MIAMI (CBSMiami)- Police have identified the off-duty police officer who accidentally fired his gun inside a Publix store and wounded a woman in the process.

Police sources told CBS4, City of Miami Police Officer Mario Gonzalez unintentionally fired his weapon in the supermarket on Kendall Drive and Southwest 168th Avenue on Wednesday.

According to Miami-Dade police, Gonzalez, an arms instructor, reached into his pocket while waiting at a checkout line when his gun fired a bullet that hit the floor, ricocheted and then grazed a female customer behind him.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue treated the woman and police were able to interview Gonzalez, witnesses and the victim.

The victim’s friend, Gregory Pena, was in the store with her, but not beside her when she was shot.

“We were inside the store and I heard the gunshot. I didn’t see it but she is going to be ok,” said Pena. “It’s a little bit scary. This could have been anything. Thankfully nothing happened.”

Miami Police has said they’re conducting their own investigation.

The victim has not been identified.

Late Wednesday, Publix released the following statement:

“This is a pending Miami-Dade investigation and as such, we cannot comment.”

MDPD told CBS4 they were not treating the incident as a crime.