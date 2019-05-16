MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – A persistent storm caused flooding in parts of Miami Beach on Thursday.

For some businesses, it left a real mess behind.

Hours after rain stopped, streets were still flooded on Revo Alto Drive, about a three minute drive from the Standard Hotel.

Fortunately for homes in the area, the flood water only reached the sidewalks.

It was a different story at Miami Beach’s Sardinia restaurant. The water went past many people’s ankles.

The restaurant is a level down from the actual street so you can imagine the obstacles they go through every year with South Florida rainstorms.

Chopper4 also caught video of nearby areas prone to flooding each year, and sure enough many of them were under water Thursday.

The owner of Sardinia restaurant says each time it rains, they don’t know what to expect. They just try and prepare the best they can.

“Every time it rains we panic because we don’t know what to expect,” said Tony Gallo, owner of Sardinia. “We had a good run last summer and had no issues, and now we are back to the issues.”

Storm drains could be seen stuffed full of leaves, making it difficult for necessary draining in the area that’s highly prone to flooding.