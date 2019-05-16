



FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A gunman who shot two men inside the Blue Martini lounge at the Galleria Mall earlier this month is a retired DEA agent, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

The shooting happened Wednesday, May 8th, shortly before midnight.

Andre Clark, 52, reportedly shot two men after getting into argument in the packed club.

Arnold Pearson, 43, was killed. Pearson who would have celebrated his 44th birthday the following day.

His brother-in-law, Andrew Cooks, was injured and taken to the hospital. He’s since been released.

Clark has not been charged. Fort Lauderdale police say they are waiting for a statement from him so they can wrap up their investigation and send the findings to the State Attorney’s Office who will determine if charges will be filed.

Pearson and Cooks were part of a group of friends honoring the birthday of a friend who recently died of cancer.

“We just went to her funeral a month ago, so this is crazy, like I don’t know how he’s going to take it. Anyone in the family. It just ain’t right,” family friend Mark Hunter said the night of the shooting.

Hunter said seconds after the gunfire, Clark was slammed to the ground.

“I saw the brother-in-law on the ground, we were trying to contain him, he was panicking. We looked to the left and the brother was laying there and the shooter was laying next to him. So I guess people jumped on him to stop him from shooting more people, that was a good thing. So they just jumped on him to get him and another dude picked the gun up,” said Hunter. “He was beat up because people was trying to stop him from shooting other people.”

The group held Clark down until the police arrived and took him into custody.

Hunter said the group drove to the bar from Miami because they thought it would be safe.