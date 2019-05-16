Filed Under:Beaten To Death, Elderly Couple Killed, First Degree Murder, Florida Man, Florida News, Local TV, Pompano Beach, Quinton Johnson

POMPANO BEACH (CBSMiami) – Deputies have charged a man in the deaths of an elderly couple back in March.

Deputies say 28-year-old Quinton Johnson is facing murder charges.

Johnson was already behind bars in connection to a separate shooting and robbery.

Deputies say Johnson killed 80-year-old Marc Gagne and 78-year-old Rita Gagne at their home on Birdie Lane.

According to the arrest report, Johnson beat the couple to death after breaking into their home.

He is now facing multiple charges, including first degree murder.

