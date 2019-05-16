MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) – Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis is tackling mental health as a major issue.

DeSantis announced Thursday at a Tampa elementary school that she’s starting a program called “Hope for Healing.”

“Hope for Healing Florida is an initiative about helping good people in crisis by leveraging the resources of our state agencies, private partners and our administration,” said First Lady Casey DeSantis.

“Helping our youth and families avert drug addiction and address mental health issues will help them reach their full potential and lead healthier lives. And this is just step one.”

“I would like to thank the First Lady for her leadership in placing Floridians’ mental health at the forefront of our administration,” said Governor Ron DeSantis.

“This program will be a catalyst of change to address the mental health and substance abuse challenges facing our youth and our families. Casey’s resolve has always been to protect those most vulnerable, and today, she’s taking action to do so through Hope for Healing Florida.”

Florida’s First Lady plans to coordinate state agencies to look at existing mental health and substance programs to see what works, and what doesn’t to see how state money can be better spent.

DeSantis is also working with private businesses to compile and print resource guides to be distributed statewide on where people can go for help with mental health and substance abuse issues.

A website is also being developed to provide similar information.

