Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Local TV, Miami News, University Of Florida

GAINESVILLE (CBSMiami) – A major scare for a group of University of Florida students and faculty on a trip to South Africa.

The group of 21 from the university’s honors program were visiting a preschool full of children near Johannesburg when they were robbed at gunpoint.

Student Kate Welz administered CPR to two of the adults who were injured during the incident on Monday.

The armed robbers stole the group’s cell phones, passports, plane tickets, and money.

None of the students were hurt.

