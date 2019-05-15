WATCH LIVECBS4 News at 5 & 6
Filed Under:Climate change, Florida News, Local TV, Miami Beach, Miami News, Real Estate Value, Rising Sea Levels, South Florida


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a growing concern about rising sea levels and the impact that could halve on home values in Florida in the future.

A new study from GOBankingRates.com uncovered 18 cities in Florida, 13 of which are in South Florida, that are at particular risk of having homes under water by year 2100.

Miami Beach tops the list.

Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood are all in the top 10.

The study found, for example, that erosion and rising tides would put some 77% of the existing homes in Miami Beach under water.

Marathon and Key West were a couple of the other South Florida cities to make the list.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s