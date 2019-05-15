Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There is a growing concern about rising sea levels and the impact that could halve on home values in Florida in the future.
A new study from GOBankingRates.com uncovered 18 cities in Florida, 13 of which are in South Florida, that are at particular risk of having homes under water by year 2100.
Miami Beach tops the list.
Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Hollywood are all in the top 10.
The study found, for example, that erosion and rising tides would put some 77% of the existing homes in Miami Beach under water.
Marathon and Key West were a couple of the other South Florida cities to make the list.