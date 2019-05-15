MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Miami man accused of raping a teenage girl nearly 26-years ago has been arrested.

Angelo Adams, 55, has been charged with armed sexual battery.

In August 1993, Adams pulled up to a 17-year-old girl who was waiting at a bus stop at the intersection of US1 and SW 211 Street around 10:30 p.m.

When Adams, who was 29-years-old at the time, asked if she needed a ride, the teen report no. He eventually convinced to get in his car and drove south to the Homestead area where he went down a dirt road and then turned off the lights.

Adams then showed her that he had a gun in his waistband and demanded that she have sex with him, according to his arrest report.

When the teen attempted to get out of the car, Adams reportedly smashed her head the passenger window. He then allegedly forced her to perform a sex act on him.

Adams then took off his clothes, put the gun on the dashboard and forced her to have sex with him, according to the report.

He then drove her back to where he picked her up. There he brandished the gun again before allegedly taking her jewelry. Adams allowed her to leave the car and then drove off.

The teen was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Rape Treatment Center where DNA samples were collected. The DNA profiled was entered into the FBI’s Combined DNA Index System, known as CODIS.

In July 2018, the Miami-Dade police department was notified that there was a match whose DNA was in the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s database.

The teen was shown a photo of Adams and confirmed that he was the man who had raped her.

Adams was located Thursday in Miami and taken into custody. During questioning, he denied knowing the teen.