MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A celebration of survival took place at Kendall Regional Hospital on Wednesday.

Trauma patients gathered to thank doctors and first responders who helped save their lives.

The event is the hospital’s eighth annual Trauma Survivors Day.

Miami Police officer Mario Gonzalez was there and shared his story about his road to recovery.

He lost both his legs in a motorcycle accident in February.

For the first time since that life-changing event, Gonzalez was re-united with the police officer who helped saved his life.

“You know it was emotional because you hear about this guy who saved your life, and you haven’t been able to meet him yet,” said Gonzalez. “You could tell he was emotional too, because when you help somebody, especially to save your life like he did [for me], he also goes through it with you.”

Gonzalez was also recognized with a Trauma Survivor Medal.

He says he is grateful for the medical team who helped save his life.