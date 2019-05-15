



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people are in custody after they allegedly broke into a car at a Miami-Dade police detective’s home.

Police on the scene overnight originally told us the suspects had broken into the detective’s unmarked police car. It turns out it was the detective’s wife’s Ford Fusion that was burglarized, which happens to be similar to the detective’s car. Police say the officer’s wife may have left the car unlocked because the windows were not broken.

It happened just before 3 a.m. in the area of SW 142nd Avenue.

The detective heard the car alarm go off and when he went outside, caught them red-handed, according to police.

A friend of the detective, who lives across the street, says he heard his dogs barking and woke up to the yelling and commotion outside. He said the detective caught the burglars inside of the car.

The 25-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man were not able to steal anything. They’ve been charged with burglary to a vehicle. There were two others nearby who took off.

Just about every night at 9 a.m. Miami-Dade police post on Twitter a reminder to lock your vehicle doors.

Do your part to help prevent criminal activity. Remove all your valuables from inside your car. Lock your car/house windows and doors. Turn on your exterior house lights. GO! #9PMRoutine pic.twitter.com/FsKNTavsI3 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 14, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

At this point, police have not said if any other cars in the area were burglarized.