MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Football season is still several months away but the excitement has been steadily building around the Miami Hurricanes.

New head coach Manny Diaz has reinvigorated the fanbase, which is foaming at the mouth to see the Canes take the field this fall.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited, and the hits have kept on coming since Diaz was announced as head coach back in late-December.

From the hiring of offensive coordinator Dan Enos, a hotshot offensive mind who had been working as an associate head coach and quarterbacks coach under Nick Saban in Alamaba, to the return of speedy wide receiver Jeff Thomas, who was planning to play for Illinois after being released from the the team by Richt last November, and the addition of quarterback Tate Martell, who transferred from Ohio State but was granted immediately eligibility to play for Miami.

The Hurricanes’ 2019 schedule was released in January, but as is always the case, some specifics were lacking.

On Wednesday the team provided a little more clarity, announcing that the September 7th game at North Carolina will begin at 8 p.m.

Additionally, Miami’s home opener against Bethune-Cookman on September 14th kicks off at 4 p.m.

Both games will air on the ACC Network, the conference’s new flagship channel which is set to launch in August.

Of Miami’s 12 games, four have official start times.

Here is the Miami Hurricanes full 2019 football schedule with the current released kickoff times: