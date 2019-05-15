  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

By Lissette Gonzalez
Filed Under:Lissette Gonzalez, Local TV, Miami News, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – You may want to keep an umbrella in the car for the next couple of months.

May 15th marks the official start of the ‘rainy season’ which lasts through October 15th. During this period we usually see about 70 percent of our yearly rainfall.

Rainy seasons average rainfall totals range from 35 inches to 45 inches. Mid May to early June tends to be the stormiest with frequent occurrences of severe storms.

The hottest phase of the season usually occurs from mid-June to mid-August with a few dry spells possible. In late August through mid- October, rainfall variability is impacted by tropical systems or early fronts.

Today we’ll see another round of rain due to a frontal boundary on the way. It was a warm and humid morning with upper 70s and low 80s. Some showers moved across the Middle Keys.

This afternoon with more clouds and passing storms, it will not be as hot as yesterday. Highs climb to the upper 80s. Scattered storms likely this afternoon and evening. A few storms could be strong with an isolated storm possible. We have the potential for some heavy downpours, gusty winds, lightning and slight chance of small hail.

Thursday the front will stall out and we’ll see the chance for spotty storms. As the front slowly fades on Friday, we could still see some spotty storms with highs in the upper 80s.

This weekend high pressure builds in and we’ll see more of an ocean breeze. Mostly morning showers and afternoon sunshine on Saturday and Sunday.

Lissette Gonzalez

