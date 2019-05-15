TAMPA (CBSMiami/AP) — After realizing her two children didn’t make it out of her burning apartment, a Florida woman rushed back into the home to try and save them.

None made it out alive.

Wednesday morning Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said the woman and another adult living in the apartment made it safely outside when she noticed the children, ages 5 and 10, were still inside.

TRAGIC: a mother and her two young children have died after a fire at Captive Apartments on Castaway Drive. The mother escaped but went back in to rescue her two kids, and they sadly did not make it out. pic.twitter.com/IyWfpTKVAA — HCSO (@HCSOSheriff) May 15, 2019

The sheriff said running back to save the children was a great “action of love” displayed by the mother.

When firefighters arrived, flames were already penetrating the roof, which later collapsed.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released.

Officials say at least 12 residents were displaced by the fire, which damaged eight apartments.

