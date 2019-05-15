Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are saying they have caught the man who murdered two sisters last month in Northwest Miami-Dade.
That man is 20-year-old Drakar Smith.
Detectives believe he is responsible for killing Stephanie Telusmay and her sister Joanna in an apparent drive-by shooting on April 14th.
Their family says they were visiting friends in the neighborhood when the shooting took place.
It’s still not clear if the suspect knew the victims. Jail records show Smith was on probation.
He is now facing murder charges.