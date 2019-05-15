  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Double Shooting, Drakar Smith, Drive By Shooting, Florida Man, Florida News, Local TV, Miami News, Northwest Miami-Dade, Sisters Murdered


MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are saying they have caught the man who murdered two sisters last month in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Mugshot for 20-year-old Drakar Smith. (Source: Miami-Dade County Corrections)

That man is 20-year-old Drakar Smith.

Detectives believe he is responsible for killing Stephanie Telusmay and her sister Joanna in an apparent drive-by shooting on April 14th.

Their family says they were visiting friends in the neighborhood when the shooting took place.

It’s still not clear if the suspect knew the victims. Jail records show Smith was on probation.

He is now facing murder charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s