



MIAMI (CBSMiami)- A fire engulfed a Miami home Wednesday morning, trapping an elderly woman inside.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said they received a call about the fire at 40 NW 67th St around 4 a.m.

The young woman who called said when she opened the door there were heavy flames and smoke in the living room

She was concerned because there was an elderly family member staying towards the back of the house.

The young woman tried to reach the family member, but the woman was trapped behind a door with security bars on it.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they focused their efforts on not allowing the fire to spread to the rear of the home as they worked to save the woman.

Firefighters had to ply off the burglar bars to free her.

“This house has security bars all around it, even on the air conditioning. So, it’s very well secured but it also makes it very difficult to get out in the event of a fire,” said Carroll.

Carroll said they were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes.

The woman, in her early 80s, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital and she’s expected to be okay, Carroll said.

Carroll said the home did sustain major damages and they are still investigating the cause of the fire.

Miami Fire Rescue doesn’t know if the home had fire detectors or if the elderly woman was even awake when the fire began.

“This could’ve had a tragic outcome had that woman not come home when she did,” said Carroll. “This lady being able to see another day.”

The family was offered Red Cross Aid, but they are expected to stay with family.