MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade police and rescue personnel pulled a body from a vehicle submerged in a Homestead canal on Wednesday morning.

The body was pulled from a canal after a white pick-up truck ended up in the canal located in the block of Southwest 264th Street and 107th Avenue.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a yellow tarp covering a body, emergency vehicles, as well as, the submerged truck.

A death investigation is currently underway.

Authorities have not said what may have caused the vehicle to end up at the bottom of the canal.

Police have not yet released the identity of the person found in the canal.

