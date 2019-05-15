MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A woman is wounded inside a West Kendall Publix supermarket in a bizarre accident.

Miami-Dade police says she was grazed by a bullet when an off-duty City of Miami Police officer’s weapon somehow discharges when he reaches into his pocket.

A source confirmed to CBS4 that the officer is a firearms instructor.

According to MDPD, the officer was in line at a cash register at the store on Kendall Drive at Southwest 168th Avenue and when the bullet was fired, it hit the floor and ricocheted and grazed a female customer who was behind him.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded and treated the woman on the scene. Miami-Dade Police detectives also responded and interviewed the off-duty officer, witnesses and the victim.

There was an unusual site inside the store.

The area around the cash registers was sealed off by yellow crime scene for most of the afternoon.

CBS4’s Peter D’Oench spoke with a friend of the victim who was inside the store with her. They were not together at the time but he heard the shot.

Gregory Pena said, “We were inside the store and I heard the gunshot. I didn’t see it but she is going to be ok.”

“Where was she grazed?” Asked D’Oench.

“Right here on the side of her leg,” said Pena.

“Will she need stitches?” Pena was asked. “No, he said.”

“It’s a little bit scary,” he said. “This could have been anything. Thankfully nothing happened.”

Publix customer Barbie Rodriguez said, “This is worrisome and this is scary. I hope she will be ok.”

Another Publix customer, Juan Cardona, said, “Nowadays with arms, things happen. I really don’t know. I understand he may not have meant it but you need to be more careful, especially with guns in a public place.”

So far, Miami-Dade Police have not identified the Miami officer or the victim. CBS4 asked police if they were looking into possible negligence on the part of the officer and they said they were not investigating this incident as a crime.

Miami Police will conduct their own investigation and right now they are not commenting.

Late Wednesday, Publix released the following statement:

“This is a pending Miami-Dade investigation and as such, we cannot comment.”