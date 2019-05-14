Comments
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Universal Orlando has got quite a deal going for Florida residents, it’s a BOGO times two.
For a limited time, when you buy a two-day ticket, you get two additional days for free.
Tickets run $179.99 for adults (for four days) and $170.99 for a child’s ticket.
The four-day promotional ticket only applies to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. When to get the ticket deal, you will need a promotional code from specially marked cans of Coca-Cola and Coke Zero Sugar.
These tickets are only available through June 28th and must be used by December 30th. One other note, they cannot be used from June 29th to July 31st.
Click here for more information and to buy tickets.