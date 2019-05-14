  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Miami News, Universal Orlando


ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – Universal Orlando has got quite a deal going for Florida residents, it’s a BOGO times two.

For a limited time, when you buy a two-day ticket, you get two additional days for free.

Tickets run $179.99 for adults (for four days) and $170.99 for a child’s ticket.

The four-day promotional ticket only applies to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. When to get the ticket deal, you will need a promotional code from specially marked cans of Coca-Cola and Coke Zero Sugar.

These tickets are only available through June 28th and must be used by December 30th. One other note, they cannot be used from June 29th to July 31st.

Click here for more information and to buy tickets.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s