



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Jupiter High School student is only the second recipient of the Orange Bowl Beigel-Feis-Hixon Valor Award.

Christopher Volpe, 17, was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome after his freshman year of high school and recently led his cross-country team to its first state championship appearance in 17 years, while also excelling academically.

Once diagnosed with the disorder, Chris had to learn how to deal with the complexities and adverse situations that he did not understand.

Asperger’s is a type of neurodevelopmental disorder characterized by significant difficulties in social interaction and nonverbal communication, along with restricted and repetitive patterns of behavior and interests.

“I have learned to adapt to society,” said Chris. “I am an extremely high-functioning, social 17-year-old (and) although I am considered to be on the autism spectrum, I do not allow the label of Asperger’s to define who I am.”

The award was presented during a surprise presentation at the school’s senior awards ceremony to Chris’ mother, Sandie Volpe.

The award consists of a $10,000 scholarship and is designed to salute an outstanding South Florida student-athlete who exhibits valor and courage in the face of adversity.

“The Orange Bowl Committee is proud to announce Christopher Volpe as the second recipient of this significant award, which honors the memory of these courageous and heroic individuals from Stoneman Douglas,” said Orange Bowl Committee President and Chair José Romano. “Chris’ ability to persevere on a daily basis, while also being a leader as a student-athlete and a classmate, makes him very well deserving of this scholarship.”

In addition to being a standout athlete for the junior varsity soccer team, varsity track and field team, and team captain of the cross-country team, Chris is a member of several honors societies on campus. He also serves as President of the National Social Studies Honor Society.

Chris is also ranked toward the top of his class with a 4.0-grade point average, has more than 340 hours of community service, and even has a PADI Advanced Open Water Scuba Certification.

The annual award honors Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School coaches Scott Beigel, Aaron Feis and Chris Hixon who lost their lives protecting students and school staff during the Feb. 14, 2018 mass shooting at the Parkland school.

Chris’ plans include attending the U.S. Naval Academy.