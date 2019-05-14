Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami-Dade Police Department has released more information about the killing of a man in Southwest Miami-Dade over the weekend.
Authorities said Jonathan Varela, 34, was killed Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. near Kendale Lakes Drive and SW 65th Street.
Police said that two brothers had been involved in a dispute when gunshots rang out.
They said one man pulled out a gun and shot his brother during their argument, resulting in his death.
The shooter was taken into custody without incident and the gun was recovered.
Authorities have not said what the argument was about nor have they identified the suspect in this shooting.