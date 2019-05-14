



ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A Daytona Beach man was arrested after security screeners at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom found a gun in his backpack.

The 9 mm gun, which was in a holster, and two loaded magazines were found during a bag check at the park’s Ticket and Transportation Center, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The gun’s owner Terry Bruce, who doesn’t have a concealed weapon permit, said it was an “honest” mistake. He said he normally keeps the gun in the trunk or glove compartment of his car but put it in his backpack because and his girlfriend kept switching which car to drive to Orlando. He said he actually forgot the gun was in there.

Bruce was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, a third-degree felony.

This was the third incident involving a gun at Disney parks in recent months.