  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Disney World, Local TV, Miami News, Orlando


ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – A Daytona Beach man was arrested after security screeners at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom found a gun in his backpack.

The 9 mm gun, which was in a holster, and two loaded magazines were found during a bag check at the park’s Ticket and Transportation Center, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

The gun’s owner Terry Bruce, who doesn’t have a concealed weapon permit, said it was an “honest” mistake. He said he normally keeps the gun in the trunk or glove compartment of his car but put it in his backpack because and his girlfriend kept switching which car to drive to Orlando. He said he actually forgot the gun was in there.

Bruce was charged with carrying a concealed firearm, a third-degree felony.

This was the third incident involving a gun at Disney parks in recent months.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s