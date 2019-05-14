Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Who ever said a Spelling Bee was just for schoolchildren?
A group of South Florida senior citizens faced off in the 9th annual Senior Spelling Bee in Pembroke Pines.
It’s a great example of how mental sharpness can improve with age.
Each participant had to be at least 60 years old.
Cash prizes of $50, $30 and $20 were awarded to the first place, second place and third place finishers, respectively.
CBS4 photojournalist Mitch Cuba captured the fun in a photo essay, which can be seen above.