MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Who ever said a Spelling Bee was just for schoolchildren?

A group of South Florida senior citizens faced off in the 9th annual Senior Spelling Bee in Pembroke Pines.

It’s a great example of how mental sharpness can improve with age.

Each participant had to be at least 60 years old.

Cash prizes of $50, $30 and $20 were awarded to the first place, second place and third place finishers, respectively.

CBS4 photojournalist Mitch Cuba captured the fun in a photo essay, which can be seen above.

