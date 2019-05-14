



No matter your child’s thirst for adventure or budding interests, they can enjoy being artists, athletes, cheerleaders, nature detectives, and so much more, all summer long while enjoying the pure fun of just being kids. The Miami-Dade County Parks, Recreation and Open Spaces Department’s “We Have a Camp for That!” summer program offers a bounty of kids’ “favorite things,” ensuring their school break is thrilling and memorable.

Located at parks throughout the County, Miami-Dade Parks Summer Camps will run from June 10 through August 9, 2019 (select sites open through August 16). Camps will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday, and offer 7:30 a.m. early drop-off and 6 p.m. late pick-up options.

Campers can customize their summer camp experience so that they can explore a personal interest or uncover a new talent each week, as they make new friends and have a great time! The choices include exciting sports challenges like golf and fishing, nature-based camps with eco excursions, and creative arts camps. And the list goes on and on!

Summer Camps are also inclusive and managed by Miami-Dade Parks’ Certified Therapeutic Recreation Specialists. Learn more about accessibility at Miami-Dade Parks.

At general program camps, the day starts off with a morning mile run/walk to get their blood flowing! Other fun, healthy-living activities include a Bike Safe program, where campers practice riding and safety drills to become confident cyclists; as well as S.N.A.G. golf, which teaches kids the basics of golfing, with all equipment provided for both activities (bikes, bike helmets and S.N.A.G. golf balls and golf clubs.) There’s also a Swim Competency Test, to ensure that all kids know how to swim, so they will be safe in and around water.

Registration is ongoing and available throughout the summer. There is a $15 nonrefundable registration fee for all camps. Parents can also register children for most of Miami-Dade Parks’ camps online. Siblings are eligible for a 10% discount.

Parents are encouraged to download the Next Door App to coordinate with the host park’s manager and get updates on park activities. For more information, patrons are encouraged to visit the Miami-Dade Parks Summer Camps web page, call their local park, or call 3-1-1 for Miami-Dade County Information.

Above content provided by Parks-Foundation of Miami-Dade and Miami-Dade Parks & Recreation