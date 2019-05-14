



returnsto the, 1950 Eisenhower Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316. Purchase tickets online by May 23and save $3.00.

Headlining the show will be Carson Kressley, an Emmy-Award winning TV personality, style expert, fashion designer and New York Times best-selling author who became a breakout star for Bravo TV’s Queer Eye for the Straight Guy. Recently, Kressley re-connected with his Queer Eye alum Thom Filicia, for the new fan favorite interior design show, Get A Room with Carson and Thom, which premiered on Bravo Networks last year. Kressley will present, “TV Makeover Magic” at 2:00 and 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 26th and 3:00 p.m. on Monday, May 27th.

One-Stop Shop

With summer around the corner, the Fort Lauderdale Home Show provides the perfect, one-stop shop destination to find everything needed for the home, both inside and out. Select from thousands of products and services such as: fine art and décor; furniture; flooring; home automation and security; bathroom and kitchen remodeling products; hurricane shutters and impact windows; landscaping and artificial turf, patio furniture; jacuzzi and pools; and much more.

Design Inspiration and Advice

The Show also offers weekend feature areas and seminars that are included with show admission and designed to help owners learn design tips and improve quality of life at home. Interior Designers, Perla Lichi, Martha Antonini, Nicole White and Roberta Marcelino will each create a stylish room vignette and be on hand all weekend to offer home décor advice. While setting up (May 21-23), each designer will take-over the Home Show’s Instagram and give viewers a sneak peek of what goes into creating a room vignette. Follow @FLHomeShows for updates!

Lifestyle Learning

At the Home Improvement Stage enjoy daily lifestyle seminars that will include:

How to Get the Designer Look for Less with Alena Capra, owner of Alena Capra Designs and national award-winning interior designer;

Garden and STEAM Education seminars presented by John Pipoly, Kelli Whitney, Linda Briggs-Thompson and Dr. Greg Wheeler of Broward County Parks and Recreation Division; Broward County;

Property Tax Savings Exemptions with Marty Kiar, Broward County Property Appraiser;

Your Money and Your Mortgage: Insights and Solutions presented by Carolina F. Benzadon, CPFA, Financial Advisor, Senior Portfolio Advisor, NMLS #1435379 and Roy Mandke, Wealth Management Lending Officer with Bank of America NMLS: 982922;

Surviving the Renovation Process with Nicole White, President and Principal Designer of Nicole White Designs Interiors;

A Taste-Full Experience: Pairing Possibilities: Introduction to food and wine pairings presented by Chef Tara Abrams of Crazy Uncle Mike’s and Stefano Campanini of Wine by the Bay. (Pre-registration is required);

Top Ten Energy-Saving Tips For Homeowners presented by author Steve Gonzalez, C.G.C. Gonzalez will be giving away free copies of his book, Before You Hire A Contractor: A Construction Guidebook for Consumers;

Kids Creative Critter Corner presented by Broward County Parks and Recreation along with a Family Day special activity on Sunday, May 26th.

For information, updates and to purchase tickets, visit www.homeshows.net and follow on social media for updates @FLHomeShows #FLHomeShows.

The Fort Lauderdale Home Design and Remodeling Show

May 24-27, 2019 (Memorial Day Weekend)

The Greater Fort Lauderdale Broward County Convention Center

1950 Eisenhower Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316

305.667.9299

Admission: $10.00 adults; $1.00 children 11 and under, available online and at the Box Office.

Friday 4:00 – 9:30 p.m.

Saturday 12:00 – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday 12:00 – 9:30 p.m.

Monday (Memorial Day) 12:00 – 7:30 p.m.

Above content provided by The Home Design and Remodeling Show.